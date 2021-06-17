TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

