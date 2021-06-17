Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.89

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 254823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

