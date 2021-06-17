Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TYL stock opened at $430.98 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

