Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.