UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.93. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $106.92.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

