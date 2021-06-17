UBS Group AG Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 311,828 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,155,000.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64.

