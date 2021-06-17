UBS Group AG Has $15.61 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

