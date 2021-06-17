UBS Group AG Sells 17,271 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64.

