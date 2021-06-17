UBS Group’s (UBS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,441,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 556.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

