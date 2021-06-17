UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 2,990,767 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

