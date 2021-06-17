UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 981,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 991,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

