Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.05. 143,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$16.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.92 million and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

