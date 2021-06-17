Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,382 ($57.25). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,347 ($56.79), with a volume of 2,417,068 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULVR shares. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £113.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,224.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

