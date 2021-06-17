United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMC. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 443,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

