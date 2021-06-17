United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

