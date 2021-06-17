Unitrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $397,291.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00764578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042000 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

