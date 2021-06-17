Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

