UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPDC stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. UPD has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get UPD alerts:

UPD Company Profile

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.