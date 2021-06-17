Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 4.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $124.47. 34,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,058,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

