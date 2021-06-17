Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.