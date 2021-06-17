USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $148.30 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00059313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00180984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.00910782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.78 or 1.00128488 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

