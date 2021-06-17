Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 690,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,020. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $15,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.