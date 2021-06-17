UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

NYSE UWMC opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.