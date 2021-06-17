Uxin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 37,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 446% compared to the average daily volume of 6,887 call options.

UXIN stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. Uxin has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

