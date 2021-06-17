VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,043,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 22,006,877 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $36.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

