Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VCR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,389. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $190.98 and a 12-month high of $316.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

