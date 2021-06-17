Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

