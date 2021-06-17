Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

