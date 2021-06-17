Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,821. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.93 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

