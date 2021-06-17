Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 212.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.12. 11,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,486. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.