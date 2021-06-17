Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

