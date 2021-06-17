Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $197.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $137.42 and a 1-year high of $198.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

