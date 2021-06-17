Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 43,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,661. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

