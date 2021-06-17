Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 214.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 77,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,440 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.16 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

