Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $451.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $297.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,340.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.