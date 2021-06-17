Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,529 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $49,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $297.90 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.