Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, reaching C$10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,413. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.47.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.4591378 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

