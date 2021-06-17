Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRCA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 751,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,026,218. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

