Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

