Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $261.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $187.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $187.20 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

