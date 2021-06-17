VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. VIBE has a market cap of $2.80 million and $1,795.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

