Vid (VI) Trading 55.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $551,804.44 and $1,026.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.