Vidya Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $742,964.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,920,446 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

