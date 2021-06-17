Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 273.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

