VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $217,126.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

