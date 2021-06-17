Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.
NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
