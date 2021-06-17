Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

