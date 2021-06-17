Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

NYSE VIPS opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.