Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

VGZ stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

