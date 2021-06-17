VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 17,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 494,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

About VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-derived products; and cannabis-infused chocolates, vapes, kief, live rosin, bubble hash, brick hash, and shatter and wax solvent extracts under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Fireside-X, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

