Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIZSF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

