Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
VIZSF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.37.
